Financial Survey: Mechel PAO (MTL) versus Ternium (TX)

Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) and Ternium (NYSE:TX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mechel PAO and Ternium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mechel PAO $5.13 billion 0.11 $197.62 million N/A N/A Ternium $9.70 billion 0.73 $886.21 million $4.51 7.84

Ternium has higher revenue and earnings than Mechel PAO.

Profitability

This table compares Mechel PAO and Ternium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mechel PAO N/A N/A N/A Ternium 9.42% 18.00% 8.91%

Risk and Volatility

Mechel PAO has a beta of -1.02, meaning that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ternium has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ternium pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Mechel PAO does not pay a dividend. Ternium pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mechel PAO and Ternium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mechel PAO 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ternium 0 0 4 0 3.00

Mechel PAO presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 483.04%. Ternium has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.42%. Given Mechel PAO’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mechel PAO is more favorable than Ternium.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Mechel PAO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Ternium shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of Mechel PAO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ternium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ternium beats Mechel PAO on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mechel PAO Company Profile

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties. The company's Steel segment produces and sells semi-finished steel products, long steel products, and carbon and stainless flat products; ferrosilicon products; and pig iron, as well as value-added metal products, including wire products, stampings and forgings, structural shapes, beams, and rails. Its Power segment generates and supplies electricity, heat energy, and other power resources to third parties. The company was formerly known as Mechel OAO and changed its name to Mechel PAO in March 2016. Mechel PAO was founded in 2003 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron. It also produces and sells electricity to electric grids. The Mining segment sells iron ore concentrates and pellets. The company serves various companies and small businesses operating in the automotive, home appliance, construction, capital goods, container, food, and energy industries. Ternium S.A. was founded in 1961 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

