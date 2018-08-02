Financial Contrast: KMG Chemicals (KMG) and Ashland Global (ASH)

KMG Chemicals (NYSE: KMG) and Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

KMG Chemicals has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashland Global has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KMG Chemicals and Ashland Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KMG Chemicals $333.44 million 3.33 $23.63 million $2.27 31.49 Ashland Global $3.26 billion 1.60 $1.00 million $2.44 34.35

KMG Chemicals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashland Global. KMG Chemicals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashland Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for KMG Chemicals and Ashland Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KMG Chemicals 0 2 0 0 2.00 Ashland Global 0 2 9 0 2.82

KMG Chemicals currently has a consensus target price of $71.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.01%. Ashland Global has a consensus target price of $85.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.22%. Given Ashland Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ashland Global is more favorable than KMG Chemicals.

Profitability

This table compares KMG Chemicals and Ashland Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KMG Chemicals 11.87% 16.21% 6.67% Ashland Global 1.28% 6.34% 2.54%

Dividends

KMG Chemicals pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Ashland Global pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. KMG Chemicals pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ashland Global pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of KMG Chemicals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Ashland Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of KMG Chemicals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Ashland Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ashland Global beats KMG Chemicals on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

KMG Chemicals Company Profile

KMG Chemicals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays. This segment's products include sulfuric, phosphoric, and nitric and hydrofluoric acids; ammonium hydroxide; hydrogen peroxide; isopropyl alcohol; other specialty organic solvents; and various blends of chemicals. Its Performance Materials segment supplies drag-reducing agents, industrial valve lubricants, and cleaners and sealants, as well as related services and equipment, including routine and emergency valve maintenance services and training, to the pipeline and energy services markets. This segment also supplies penta products consisting of solid blocks and concentrated solutions to industrial customers who use these preservatives to pressure treat wood products, as well as sells hydrochloric acid, which is a byproduct of penta production for use in the steel and oil well service industries. KMG Chemicals, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives. This segment offers its solutions for pharmaceutical companies; makers of personal care products, food, and beverages; manufacturers of paint, coatings, and construction materials; makers of nutraceuticals and supplements; packaging and converting markets; and oilfield service companies. The company's Composites segment manufactures and sells a range of unsaturated polyester and vinyl ester resins, gelcoats, and low-profile additives for the reinforced plastics industry; and molten maleic anhydride for the manufacture of various products, such as unsaturated polyester resins, copolymers, lubricating oil additives, alkenyl succinic anhydrides, malic acid, fumaric acid, and derivative chemicals. This segment serves manufacturers of residential and commercial building products; industrial product specifiers and manufacturers; wind blade and pipe manufacturers; automotive and truck OEM suppliers; boat builders; chemical producers; and electronics makers. Its Intermediates and Solvents segment produces 1,4 butanediol and related derivatives, including tetrahydrofuran and n-methylpyrrolidone that are used as chemical intermediates in the production of engineering polymers and polyurethanes, as well as specialty process solvents used in electronics, pharmaceuticals, water filtration membranes, and others. The company was formerly known as Ashland Inc. and changed its name to Ashland Global Holdings Inc. in September 2016. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Covington, Kentucky.

