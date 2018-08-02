Financial Contrast: AstraZeneca (AZN) vs. Perrigo (PRGO)

AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) and Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

AstraZeneca has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perrigo has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AstraZeneca and Perrigo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AstraZeneca 0 4 11 0 2.73 Perrigo 1 9 7 0 2.35

AstraZeneca presently has a consensus target price of $38.28, indicating a potential downside of 1.20%. Perrigo has a consensus target price of $93.38, indicating a potential upside of 17.78%. Given Perrigo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perrigo is more favorable than AstraZeneca.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AstraZeneca and Perrigo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AstraZeneca $22.47 billion 4.37 $3.00 billion $4.28 9.05 Perrigo $4.95 billion 2.22 $119.60 million $4.93 16.08

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than Perrigo. AstraZeneca is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perrigo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AstraZeneca and Perrigo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstraZeneca 11.98% 29.89% 7.21% Perrigo 2.59% 11.93% 6.23%

Dividends

AstraZeneca pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Perrigo pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. AstraZeneca pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Perrigo pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Perrigo has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of AstraZeneca shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Perrigo shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Perrigo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AstraZeneca beats Perrigo on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. The company's marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Eklira Genuair/Tudorza Pressair, Fasenra, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, Symbicort Turbuhaler, and Tudorza Pressair for respiratory diseases; Fluenz FluMist/Tetra Quadrivalen and Synagis3 for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR, Seroquel XR, and Vimovo4 for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices. AstraZeneca PLC has a strategic partnership with Bicycle Therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments. It offers OTC products in cough, cold, allergy, sinus, analgesic, gastrointestinal, smoking cessation, infant formula and food, animal health, diagnostic, lifestyle, personal care and derma-therapeutics, natural health and vitamins, and anti-parasite categories. The company also develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of generic prescription drugs, such as creams, ointments, lotions, gels, shampoos, foams, suppositories, sprays, liquids, suspensions, solutions, powders, controlled substances, injectables, hormones, oral solid dosage forms, and oral liquid formulations. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services. The company offers its products through retail drug, supermarket, and mass merchandise chains; hospitals; pharmacies; wholesalers; drug and grocery stores; and para pharmacies, as well as through a network of pharmacy sales force in North America, Europe, Australia, Israel, and China. Perrigo Company plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

