Financial Comparison: Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) and Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI)

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ: OCSI) and Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Oaktree Strategic Income has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golub Capital BDC has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oaktree Strategic Income and Golub Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Strategic Income 0 1 0 0 2.00 Golub Capital BDC 0 1 1 0 2.50

Golub Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.41%. Given Golub Capital BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golub Capital BDC is more favorable than Oaktree Strategic Income.

Profitability

This table compares Oaktree Strategic Income and Golub Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income -8.28% 6.91% 3.43% Golub Capital BDC 58.88% 8.11% 4.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oaktree Strategic Income and Golub Capital BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income $46.57 million 5.35 -$8.76 million $0.76 11.12 Golub Capital BDC $137.76 million 8.22 $82.28 million $1.25 15.13

Golub Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Strategic Income. Oaktree Strategic Income is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golub Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Oaktree Strategic Income pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Golub Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Oaktree Strategic Income pays out 76.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Golub Capital BDC pays out 102.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Golub Capital BDC has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Oaktree Strategic Income is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of Golub Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Golub Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC beats Oaktree Strategic Income on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp., is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital. The Company invests in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments. The Company may also invest in unsecured loans, including subordinated loans, issued by private middle market companies, and senior and subordinated loans issued by public companies and equity investments. The senior loans that the Company targets have final maturities of 4 to 7 years. The Company seeks to invest in senior loans made primarily to private middle market companies. The Company’s investment advisor is Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

