FIG Partners Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Merchants Co. (FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Equities researchers at FIG Partners lifted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for First Merchants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 30th. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now expects that the bank will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. FIG Partners also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.57 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

First Merchants opened at $47.62 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, insider Michele Kawiecki sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $26,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $50,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,147 shares of company stock valued at $274,503 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

