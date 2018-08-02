Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Receives $113.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $820,064.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $160,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,906.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,496 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,145,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,409,000 after purchasing an additional 265,293 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,413,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $149,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 68,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 254,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs traded up $0.32, hitting $103.27, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $109.95.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

