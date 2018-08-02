Federated Investors (FII) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their neutral rating on shares of Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) in a research note published on Sunday morning. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

FII has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federated Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.19.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

Federated Investors opened at $23.10 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. Federated Investors has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $36.76.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Federated Investors had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Federated Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Federated Investors will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Farrell purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $1,567,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,178. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FII. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Federated Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $29,833,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Federated Investors by 4,060.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 650,192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Federated Investors by 40.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,011,000 after buying an additional 643,993 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Federated Investors by 198.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 630,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,045,000 after buying an additional 418,770 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Federated Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $11,223,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.