Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (BBF) Share Price

Media coverage about BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.183000338164 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.50. 21,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,419. BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Florida intangible personal property tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Florida intangible personal property tax.

