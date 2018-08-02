FansTime Price Tops $0.0067 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, FansTime has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and HADAX. FansTime has a market cap of $0.00 and $536,552.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003501 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013338 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00374915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00179086 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00023956 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012958 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000801 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.