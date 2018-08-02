Fair Isaac (FICO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $230.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

FICO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.50.

Fair Isaac opened at $205.55 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.23. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $212.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.49 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 39.61%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 3,012 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.19, for a total value of $612,008.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Wehmann sold 20,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $4,106,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,942.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,634 shares of company stock valued at $12,675,189 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $406,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

