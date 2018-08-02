Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisory LLP

Cornerstone Advisory LLP grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,137,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,830,637,000 after buying an additional 2,966,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,433,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,478,724,000 after buying an additional 1,010,306 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,669,014,000 after buying an additional 458,048 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,587,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,221,204,000 after buying an additional 558,184 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,968,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,111,966,000 after buying an additional 246,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Nomura downgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $235.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.65.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $171.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $149.02 and a twelve month high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, Director Jan Koum sold 1,263,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $231,845,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,458,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,183,271 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,311,447 in the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

