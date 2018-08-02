Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,649 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, GFS Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Vetr cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.94 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.98.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $80.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $346.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $73.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.