Extra Space Storage (EXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $258.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.14 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 44.23%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage updated its FY18 guidance to $4.60-4.67 EPS.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $92.63 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $74.44 and a 12 month high of $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $93.00 target price on Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.54.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director K Fred Skousen sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $121,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $331,617.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,147.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,438 shares of company stock worth $1,912,315. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,177,000 after acquiring an additional 938,851 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,847,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,727,000 after acquiring an additional 66,223 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 205.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,059,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,706 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,055,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,605,000 after acquiring an additional 73,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,914,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,293,000 after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,523 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,050,000 units and approximately 115 million square feet of rentable space.

