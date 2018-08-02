Extra Space Storage (EXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $258.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.14 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 44.23%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage updated its FY18 guidance to $4.60-4.67 EPS.
Extra Space Storage stock opened at $92.63 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $74.44 and a 12 month high of $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.19.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $93.00 target price on Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.54.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,177,000 after acquiring an additional 938,851 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,847,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,727,000 after acquiring an additional 66,223 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 205.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,059,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,706 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,055,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,605,000 after acquiring an additional 73,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,914,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,293,000 after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,523 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,050,000 units and approximately 115 million square feet of rentable space.
