Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Holdings Lifted by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,643 shares during the period. Express Scripts comprises approximately 0.7% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.09% of Express Scripts worth $37,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Express Scripts by 5.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,703,000 after buying an additional 388,601 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 3.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,090,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,628,000 after acquiring an additional 165,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,024,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,283,000 after acquiring an additional 120,214 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 1.7% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,820,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,789,000 after acquiring an additional 30,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,819,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Express Scripts alerts:

ESRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Express Scripts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express Scripts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.68.

Express Scripts traded up $3.31, reaching $77.75, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,255. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.43 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $822,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,062.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.