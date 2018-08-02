ExOne (XONE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). ExOne had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 33.37%. The business had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. On average, analysts expect ExOne to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XONE opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 3.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

About ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides various machines that enable designers and engineers to design and produce industrial prototypes and production parts.

