ExOne (XONE) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ExOne in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of ExOne stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. ExOne has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $12.50.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 33.37%. research analysts forecast that ExOne will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in ExOne by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 65,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 41,985 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ExOne by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in ExOne by 6,506.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 155,561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ExOne by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ExOne during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides various machines that enable designers and engineers to design and produce industrial prototypes and production parts.

