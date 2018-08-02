Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 24.9% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 6,846,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $365,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,475 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 24.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,285,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,060,000 after purchasing an additional 833,761 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 137.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,976,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,445 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 75.5% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 947,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,660,000 after purchasing an additional 407,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 929,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,595,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Heather Zichal sold 3,406 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $234,060.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,313.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 9,000,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $584,370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,023,406 shares of company stock valued at $585,904,060 in the last 90 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barclays set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

Shares of Cheniere Energy opened at $62.81 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.36 and a 12 month high of $69.50.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.