Exelixis (EXEL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Exelixis' lead drug Cabometyx continues to perform well. Demand for the drug grew by approximately 30% sequentially in the first quarter driven by increases in new patient starts and refills for patients already on therapy. We expect sales to get a further boost in 2018 as the drug is now approved for first-line RCC which will increases the eligible patient population for Caobometyx in the United States by approximately 14,000 patients and grab market share from two key drugs — Sutent and Votrient in the first-line RCC market. A potential label expansion for advanced HCC will further boost the growth prospects of the drug. A label expansion of Cotellic will also boost sales. However, competition has further stiffened up with the recent approval of Opdivo and Yervoy for the treatment of poor and intermediate risk first-line RCC. Estimates are static ahead of Q2. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 258,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,226. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $477,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $447,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,023 shares of company stock worth $11,940,913 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 109.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,035,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,537,000 after buying an additional 2,630,991 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $20,255,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 26.6% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,562,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,906,000 after buying an additional 747,398 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Exelixis by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,571,000 after buying an additional 743,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 1,217.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 713,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after buying an additional 659,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

