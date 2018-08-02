Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,948,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288,200 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 4,996,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,378,000 after purchasing an additional 297,801 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 355,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 874,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,693,000 after purchasing an additional 112,559 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded down $0.89, reaching $52.86, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 165,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,108,235. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $62.70.

