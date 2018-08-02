Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8,404.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 166,908 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11,695.9% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 152,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 151,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $12,536,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $142.52. The company had a trading volume of 119,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,428. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $125.63 and a twelve month high of $151.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.5573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Vanguard Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

