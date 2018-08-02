Exantas Capital (XAN) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.15

Media headlines about Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Exantas Capital earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.3414655124582 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several analysts have weighed in on XAN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exantas Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Exantas Capital in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Exantas Capital traded up $0.55, hitting $10.99, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,972. Exantas Capital has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 130.99, a current ratio of 130.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Exantas Capital had a net margin of 57.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Exantas Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Exantas Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.51%.

In other Exantas Capital news, Director Stephanie H. Wiggins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $29,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp. engages in the provision of real estate finance services. It focuses on originating, holding and managing commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate-related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

