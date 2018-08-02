Evolving Systems (EVOL) vs. GEMALTO NV/S (GTOMY) Critical Contrast

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ: EVOL) and GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evolving Systems and GEMALTO NV/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolving Systems $28.81 million 1.09 $2.51 million N/A N/A GEMALTO NV/S $3.36 billion 1.57 -$479.14 million N/A N/A

Evolving Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GEMALTO NV/S.

Risk & Volatility

Evolving Systems has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEMALTO NV/S has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Evolving Systems and GEMALTO NV/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolving Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A GEMALTO NV/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Evolving Systems and GEMALTO NV/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolving Systems 6.52% 8.27% 5.12% GEMALTO NV/S N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.6% of Evolving Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of GEMALTO NV/S shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Evolving Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evolving Systems beats GEMALTO NV/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc. provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution. Its acquisition and activation solutions also comprise Tertio Service Activation solution used to activate a new subscriber or to add a new service to an existing subscriber; and Number Inventory and Management solution, an automated solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers and other communication identifiers. In addition, the company offers analytics and value management solutions comprising the Profiling Engine, a rules-driven flexible aggregator, which supports static and ongoing dynamic profiling of subscribers; Campaign Engine that is used to configure and deliver marketing campaigns and offers to subscribers; and Campaign Module, which provides predefined templates for specific types of real-time mobile marketing tactics. Further, it provides Social Media Integration solution, which enables carriers to expand their engagement with subscribers; and App Promotion solution, which engages subscribers when they are first configuring new services or when they are upgrading to mobile devices with new capabilities. Additionally, the company offers Customer Retention and Loyalty solution; Real-time Lifecycle Marketing solution innovate, execute, and manage interactive campaigns that engage consumers in real time; and Mobile Data Enablement solution, which provides a data consumption and policy management solution. It also provides marketing, IT, and managed services, as well as customer value management and engagement solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About GEMALTO NV/S

Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It offers chip cards, mobile financial services, and contactless payment solutions; secure electronic identity documents, such as ePassports and badges; multi-factor online authentication and transaction solutions, as well as a range of support services; and data encryption systems and software monetization solutions to financial institutions, retailers, mass transit authorities, and government agencies and service providers, as well as enterprises of various sizes. The company also sells subscriber authentication and rights management solutions to Pay TV service providers. In addition, it offers various solutions for mobile network operators, including subscriber identification modules and universal integrated circuit cards, and back-office platforms; and services comprising roaming optimization, mobile payment and marketing, personal data management, and trusted services management. Further, the company provides industrial solutions that enable machine-to-machine (M2M) data exchange through hardware modules and operating software, which connect machines to digital networks, as well as cloud-based M2M application enablement and late-stage personalization platforms to enhance operations, productivity, and efficiency in the Internet of things for the utilities, health, and automotive markets. Additionally, it licenses its intellectual property and provides security and other technology advisory services. The company was formerly known as Axalto Holding N.V. and changed its name to Gemalto N.V. in June 2006. Gemalto N.V. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

