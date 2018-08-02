Evertec (EVTC) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Evertec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Evertec from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evertec from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evertec from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evertec presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

Evertec traded up $0.30, reaching $24.10, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,651. Evertec has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Evertec had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The firm had revenue of $113.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Evertec will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evertec by 99.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,373 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evertec in the first quarter worth $25,681,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Evertec by 22.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,306,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,354,000 after purchasing an additional 235,335 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Evertec in the second quarter worth $21,616,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Evertec by 66.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 840,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 337,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

