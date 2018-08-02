Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,398 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $39,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,672,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,399,000 after acquiring an additional 932,031 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,412,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,468,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,495,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $219.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $208.81 and a 12-month high of $270.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.51 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RE. ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.88.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

