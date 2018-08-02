EventChain (EVC) Price Up 432.9% Over Last Week

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 96% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. EventChain has a total market cap of $5.42 million and $20,334.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EventChain has traded up 432.9% against the dollar. One EventChain token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003523 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00374683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00179877 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00023613 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012900 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000802 BTC.

EventChain Token Profile

EventChain was first traded on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

