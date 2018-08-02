ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (MLPI) Short Interest Down 98.2% in July

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 50,415 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the June 29th total of 2,731,104 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,913 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 38.2% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 12.4% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 38.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth $1,514,000. Finally, Cobiz Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 66,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MLPI opened at $24.17 on Thursday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th were paid a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th.

