Ethos (ETHOS) Achieves Market Cap of $58.81 Million

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Ethos has a total market capitalization of $58.81 million and $5.68 million worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethos token can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00009929 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Binance, Livecoin and IDEX. During the last week, Ethos has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003551 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011928 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000419 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00380358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00179539 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025087 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013485 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Ethos Profile

Ethos launched on June 28th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,011,605 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethos is /r/ethos_io . The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io . Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Cobinhood, Bithumb, HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

