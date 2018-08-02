Etherparty (FUEL) Price Tops $0.0250

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Etherparty token can now be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, ACX, HitBTC and Binance. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $12.81 million and $416,035.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003504 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00375742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00179322 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00023686 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013010 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 512,740,353 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ACX, Binance, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.