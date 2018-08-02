ESSILOR Intl S/S (ESLOY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ESSILOR Intl S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ESSILOR Intl S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th.

Shares of ESSILOR Intl S/S stock opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.75. ESSILOR Intl S/S has a 12 month low of $59.23 and a 12 month high of $74.14.

Essilor International Société Anonyme designs, manufactures, and sells ophthalmic lenses and ophthalmic optical instruments in North America, Europe, Asia/Oceania/Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Lenses and Optical Instruments segment offers Varilux range of progressive lenses; Crizal range of lenses with anti-reflective, anti-smudge, and anti-static lenses; Transitions and its photochromic lenses; Eyezen for users of computers, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices; Xperio polarized sun lenses; and Nikon and Kodak lenses under licensing agreements.

