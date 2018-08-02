Essex Property Trust (ESS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $262.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Essex Property have underperformed its industry, over the past three months. However, the trend in second-quarter and current-year funds from operations (FFO) per share estimate revisions indicates a decent outlook for the company. With a strong property base and solid balance sheet, Essex Property is likely to leverage on favorable demographic trends in its markets. The company’s substantial exposure to the West Coast market, which is home to several innovation and technology companies, offers ample scope to boost its top line, over the long term. However, apartment deliveries are expected to remain elevated in a number of the company’s markets in the near term and aggressive rental concessions and moderate pricing power amid high supply remain concerns for the company. Also, rate hike adds to its woes.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $272.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.68.

Shares of Essex Property Trust traded down $3.42, reaching $237.47, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 15,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,741. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $214.03 and a one year high of $270.04.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $348.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.58 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 25.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Burkart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.19, for a total value of $607,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

