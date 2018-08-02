Essex Property Trust (ESS) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.44 to $12.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.56. Essex Property Trust also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.07 to $3.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. ValuEngine raised Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $272.00 to $269.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.68.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

NYSE ESS traded down $6.71 on Thursday, reaching $234.18. 700,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.39. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $214.03 and a 12 month high of $270.04.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $348.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.58 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 25.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.47%.

In other news, insider John F. Burkart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.19, for a total transaction of $607,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.