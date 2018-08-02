Essex Property Trust (ESS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $348.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust updated its Q3 guidance to $3.07 to $3.17 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $12.44 to $12.62 EPS.

Shares of Essex Property Trust traded down $0.09, hitting $240.80, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 2,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,741. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $214.03 and a 52 week high of $270.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.47%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $272.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.68.

In other news, insider John F. Burkart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.19, for a total transaction of $607,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 606.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 260,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,186,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,076.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 33,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 30,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

