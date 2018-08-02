Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Trading 6.6% Higher

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares traded up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.47 and last traded at $47.72. 1,327,856 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 951,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.29.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.92) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.24 per share, with a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,872,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,353,999.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.11 per share, with a total value of $5,214,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,872,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,234,586.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 460,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,278,600. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 36.0% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 15,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 135.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 259,367 shares during the last quarter. Meditor Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,629,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,063,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

