Ernest E. Maddock Buys 1,000 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $13,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ultra Clean traded up $0.10, reaching $14.20, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 882,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,628. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The company has a market cap of $519.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ultra Clean to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.