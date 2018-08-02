Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,799 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties opened at $91.18 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $93.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.21.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, Director David J. Contis sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $300,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 23, 2018, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 32 states and British Columbia consisting of 152,658 sites.

