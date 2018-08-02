Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sequans Communications SA’s FY2018 Earnings (SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sequans Communications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). B. Riley also issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.68.

SQNS stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 67.53% and a negative return on equity of 295.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Numen Capital LLP grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 114.0% during the first quarter. Numen Capital LLP now owns 428,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 228,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 67.9% during the first quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 7,628,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after buying an additional 3,084,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.