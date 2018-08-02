Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Luther Burbank Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Luther Burbank in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

LBC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Luther Burbank in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Luther Burbank in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Luther Burbank opened at $10.69 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $31.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

