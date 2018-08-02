Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock’s Q3 2018 Earnings (DISCA)

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital lifted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 30th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock alerts:

DISCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.77 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

In other news, Director John C. Malone purchased 1,407,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $32,980,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 780,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,291,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $212,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,467,000 shares of company stock worth $34,261,480 in the last 90 days. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 385,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 734.2% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 54,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.