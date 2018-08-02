Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 852 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,124,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,736,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $687,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares during the period.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $67.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $75.00 and set a “$70.60” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $33,259.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,779.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

