Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,905 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,937 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

Union Pacific opened at $148.37 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $101.72 and a 52-week high of $151.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.43%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.