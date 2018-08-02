Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Enterprise Products Partners opened at $29.41 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.94. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.30%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.
Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
