Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) PT Set at $34.00 by Barclays

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) has been given a $34.00 target price by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EPD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.94. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,317.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,241,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817,521 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,347,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432,139 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,898,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,084,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,192 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,846,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,729 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,958,000. Institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

