ENI (ENI) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s previous close.

ENI has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ENI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.48 ($21.75).

Shares of ENI traded down €0.13 ($0.15), hitting €16.21 ($19.07), during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 10,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a 12-month low of €12.94 ($15.22) and a 12-month high of €15.44 ($18.16).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

