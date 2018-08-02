Enerplus (ERF) & MV Oil Trust (MVO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Enerplus and MV Oil Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $709.92 million 4.53 $182.82 million $0.80 16.43 MV Oil Trust $9.12 million 13.34 $8.28 million N/A N/A

Enerplus has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enerplus and MV Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 0 5 0 3.00 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enerplus presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.57%. Given Enerplus’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Enerplus has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus 19.43% 12.94% 7.87% MV Oil Trust 91.85% N/A 54.44%

Dividends

Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.9%. Enerplus pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Enerplus beats MV Oil Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's natural gas area primarily consists of its non-operated Marcellus shale gas interests located in northeastern Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

