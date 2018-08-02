Energy XXI Gulf Coast (EGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Energy XXI Gulf Coast (NASDAQ:EGC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.

Energy XXI Gulf Coast (NASDAQ:EGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $122.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.28 million. Energy XXI Gulf Coast had a negative net margin of 63.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. On average, analysts expect Energy XXI Gulf Coast to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Energy XXI Gulf Coast opened at $8.98 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $295.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Energy XXI Gulf Coast has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $21.02.

EGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy XXI Gulf Coast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy XXI Gulf Coast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Brooks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $70,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tiffany J. Thom acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Energy XXI Gulf Coast

Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf Coast region. It primarily operates properties offshore on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as onshore in Louisiana and Texas.

