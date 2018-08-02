Energous (WATT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Energous had a negative net margin of 8,335.76% and a negative return on equity of 233.60%.

NASDAQ WATT traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $13.52. 442,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,313. The company has a market capitalization of $338.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.62. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

WATT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Energous in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In other Energous news, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $28,030.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 10,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $163,791.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,325 shares of company stock valued at $530,581 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Energous by 28.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Energous by 34.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Energous by 23.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Energous by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its position in shares of Energous by 163.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

