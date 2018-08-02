Enel (ENEL) Given a €5.60 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENEL. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Societe Generale set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.15 ($7.24) target price on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €5.73 ($6.75).

Enel traded up €0.05 ($0.06), reaching €4.93 ($5.80), during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 67,530,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,710,000. Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

