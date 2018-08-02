Encompass Health Corp (EHC) Shares Sold by New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY

New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY lowered its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 97.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of AMEX:EHC opened at $57.67 on Thursday. Encompass Health Corp has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Corp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Encompass Health to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

In related news, insider Cheryl B. Levy sold 30,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,951,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $112,788.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.