Enbridge Inc (ENB) Holdings Lifted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 185.5% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 45,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.7% during the first quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 124,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 63.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 60.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.34. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.