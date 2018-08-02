Enbridge (ENB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.26 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.34. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 2,241.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Enbridge by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.